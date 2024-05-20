Rear Adm. Adan Cruz speaks to Sailors aboard Abraham Lincoln

240523-N-CH260-1088 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 23, 2024) Rear Adm. Adan Cruz, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3, speaks to Sailors in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting integrated exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis)

