Theodore Roosevelt Transits South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 26, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the South China Sea, May 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Image was created by merging two photos with a different shutter speed using electronic imaging software. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA