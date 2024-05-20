Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Theodore Roosevelt Transits South China Sea [Image 1 of 8]

    Theodore Roosevelt Transits South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 26, 2024) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the South China Sea, May 26, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Image was created by merging two photos with a different shutter speed using electronic imaging software. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 09:52
    Photo ID: 8431393
    VIRIN: 240526-N-BR246-1001
    Resolution: 3600x2572
    Size: 783.76 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Transits South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by SA Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Transits South China Sea
    TR Aircraft Maintenance
    TR Aircraft Maintenance
    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Drills
    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Drills
    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Drills
    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Drills
    Theodore Roosevelt Flight Deck Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT