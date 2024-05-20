Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines prepare for Exercise Southern Jackaroo [Image 1 of 4]

    MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines prepare for Exercise Southern Jackaroo

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army Soldiers with the Combat Training Centre give an introductory brief to U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

