MRF-D 24.3: CLB-5 (Rein.) Marines prepare for Exercise Southern Jackaroo

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Rangel, a fire team leader with Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 camouflages a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. Rangel is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)

