MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors gear up for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Bryce Foxen, center, a company fire support officer with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, plan movements with Australian Army PTE. Matthew Gregory, left, a forward observer, and Lt. Genevieve Butler both with 106th Battery, 4th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, 3rd Brigade, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to TFTA to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. Foxen is a native of Iowa. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

