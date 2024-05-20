Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors gear up for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 [Image 1 of 9]

    MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors gear up for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

    TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army PTE. Matthew Gregory, a forward observer with 106th Battery, 4th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, 3rd Brigade, listens to U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, at a rehearsal of concept drill during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 25, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to TFTA to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 07:16
    Photo ID: 8431281
    VIRIN: 240525-M-HW569-1349
    Resolution: 3807x5707
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE FIELD TRAINING AREA, QLD, AU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors gear up for Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allies
    Marines
    ADF
    MRF-D
    Southern Jackaroo
    USMCNews

