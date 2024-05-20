240525-N-OE145-1158 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Chief Personnel Specialist Lonnie Paul, from Houston, plays a game of Connect 4 during the Ronald Reagan Connections Fair on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 25. During the event, Sailors had the chance to socialize and learn about helpful resources as well as volunteer opportunities available during deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 03:52 Photo ID: 8431236 VIRIN: 240525-N-OE145-1158 Resolution: 6727x4490 Size: 909.8 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host a connections fair [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.