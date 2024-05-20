Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host a connections fair [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host a connections fair

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240525-N-OE145-1158 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Chief Personnel Specialist Lonnie Paul, from Houston, plays a game of Connect 4 during the Ronald Reagan Connections Fair on the aft mess decks aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 25. During the event, Sailors had the chance to socialize and learn about helpful resources as well as volunteer opportunities available during deployment. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 03:52
    Photo ID: 8431236
    VIRIN: 240525-N-OE145-1158
    Resolution: 6727x4490
    Size: 909.8 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    CVN 76
    ice cream
    social
    mess decks
    USS Ronald Reagan

