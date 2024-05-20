USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea

240525-N-NF288-122 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

