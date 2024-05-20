Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 6 of 15]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Replenishment at Sea

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240525-N-NF288-077 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 25, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Dion Malabute, from Van Nuys, California, stands watch in the pilot house of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) during a replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 25. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 22:47
    Photo ID: 8431139
    VIRIN: 240525-N-NF288-3913
    Resolution: 5159x3439
    Size: 655.51 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: VAN NUYS, CA, US
