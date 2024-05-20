USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

240523-N-TY704-1242 LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2024) Capt. Erik Kenny, executive officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to members of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during a Los Angeles Fleet Week tour aboard Vinson. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

