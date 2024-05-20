Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024 [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Region Southwest

    240523-N-TY704-1149 LOS ANGELES (May 23, 2024) Capt. Erik Kenny, executive officer, of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to members of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during a Los Angeles Fleet Week tour aboard Vinson. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Claire Bennett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8430898
    VIRIN: 240523-N-TY704-1149
    Resolution: 4889x3259
    Size: 877.7 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024 [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Hosts the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce during Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN70
    USNAVY
    CSG1
    CNRSW
    LAFW2024
    BRINGITTOGETHERINLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT