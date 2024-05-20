MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment of Fort Moore, Georgia maneuver an Abrams tank through Lummus Park in Miami Beach, Florida as part of the initial set up of the Army's display village for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show May 24, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 15:20
|Photo ID:
|8430802
|VIRIN:
|240524-A-LK945-4670
|Resolution:
|1072x831
|Size:
|193.63 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show [Image 2 of 2], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT