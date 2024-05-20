U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment of Fort Moore, Georgia maneuver an Abrams tank through Lummus Park in Miami Beach, Florida as part of the initial set up of the Army's display village for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show May 24, 2024.

Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US