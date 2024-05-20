Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Jerry Merideth 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 81st Armor Regiment of Fort Moore, Georgia maneuver an Abrams tank through Lummus Park in Miami Beach, Florida as part of the initial set up of the Army's display village for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show May 24, 2024.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 15:20
    Photo ID: 8430802
    VIRIN: 240524-A-LK945-4670
    Resolution: 1072x831
    Size: 193.63 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show [Image 2 of 2], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show
    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Recruiting Command
    ArmyBeachTakeover

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT