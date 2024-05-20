Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Jerry Merideth 

    U.S. Army Marketing and Engagement Brigade

    MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Soldiers of the 7th Special Forces Group show equipment to visitors of the U.S. Army display village during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida May 24, 2024. Throughout the event, the U.S. Army Soldiers interact with the public in an effort of meeting the Army's recruiting goals.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 15:20
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
    This work, U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show [Image 2 of 2], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

