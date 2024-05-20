MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Soldiers of the 7th Special Forces Group show equipment to visitors of the U.S. Army display village during the Hyundai Air and Sea Show at Miami Beach, Florida May 24, 2024. Throughout the event, the U.S. Army Soldiers interact with the public in an effort of meeting the Army's recruiting goals.
This work, U.S. Army Engages the Public at Miami at Air and Sea Show [Image 2 of 2], by Jerry Merideth, identified by DVIDS
