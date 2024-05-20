Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 2024 HIMARS [Image 1 of 2]

    Eager Lion 2024 HIMARS

    JORDAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Nataja Ford 

    U.S. Army Central   

    A Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) high mobility artillery rocket system is loaded onto a JAF C-130 Hercules aircraft during sling load operations training in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nataja Ford)

    USCENTCOM
    EagerLion24
    EL24

