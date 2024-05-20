U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces high mobility artillery rocket systems prepare for movement during sling load operations training in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nataja Ford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024 14:56 Photo ID: 8430785 VIRIN: 240516-A-EU436-1009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.32 MB Location: JO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eager Lion 2024 HIMARS [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Nataja Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.