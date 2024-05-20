Eager Lion 2024 HIMARS

U.S. and Jordanian Armed Forces high mobility artillery rocket systems prepare for movement during sling load operations training in support of Eager Lion 2024 at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, Jordan, May 16, 2024. Eager Lion 2024 is a multilateral exercise, with 33 participating nations, hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, designed to exchange military expertise, and improve interoperability among partner nations, and considered the capstone of a broader U.S. military relationship with the Jordanian Armed Forces. Jordan is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners in the Levant sub-region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nataja Ford)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 14:56
|Photo ID:
|8430785
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-EU436-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|14.32 MB
|Location:
|JO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
