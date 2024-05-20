Theodore Roosevelt Flight Ops in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 25, 2024) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, launches off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 25, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

