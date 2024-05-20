Newly commissioned U.S. Navy ensigns and U.S. Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants from the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2024 toss their midshipman covers at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 24, 2024. This year’s class graduated more than 1000 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2024 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8430601
|VIRIN:
|240524-N-OK726-1143
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CNO Speaks at USNA Graduation and Commissioning [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 William Spears, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
