    CNO Speaks at USNA Graduation and Commissioning [Image 5 of 9]

    CNO Speaks at USNA Graduation and Commissioning

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Spears 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2024 give a round of applause to thank their families for their support, during the graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 24, 2024. This year’s class graduated more than 1000 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 08:52
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US
    Foundation
    Warfighters
    Chief of Naval Operations
    Warfighting

