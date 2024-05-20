CNO Speaks at USNA Graduation and Commissioning

U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2024 give a round of applause to thank their families for their support, during the graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 24, 2024. This year’s class graduated more than 1000 new Navy ensigns and Marine Corps 2nd lieutenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Spears)

