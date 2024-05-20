Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    : African Lion partners engage media as CPX continues in Agadir [Image 4 of 4]

    : African Lion partners engage media as CPX continues in Agadir

    AGADIR, MOROCCO

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Col. Mario Calvacante, logistics officer, Brazilian Army, gestures as he speaks to public affairs representatives from the 214th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment about his role in the ongoing Command Post Exercise (CPX), May 21, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. The CPX (May 20-31) is a simulation exercise aimed at testing the readiness and ability of participants to ensure the operational preparedness of the Combined Joint Task Force. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 04:01
    Photo ID: 8430532
    VIRIN: 240521-A-EK137-4888
    Resolution: 4242x3584
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: AGADIR, MA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, : African Lion partners engage media as CPX continues in Agadir [Image 4 of 4], by Alun Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Agadir
    CPX
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    653rd Regional Support Group

