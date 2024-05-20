: African Lion partners engage media as CPX continues in Agadir

Capt. Javan Brown, operations officer, 930th Digital Liaison Detachment, Florida National Guard, speaks to media representatives from Moroccan television network 2M about his role in the ongoing Command Post Exercise (CPX), May 21, Southern Zone Headquarters, Agadir, Morocco. “The 930th is a key component in integrating U.S. forces and partner nations like the joint force headquarters,” Brown said. The CPX (May 20-31) is a simulation exercise aimed at testing the readiness and ability of participants to ensure the operational preparedness of the Combined Joint Task Force. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Alun Thomas, 653rd RSG Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.25.2024