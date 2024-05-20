42,000 flags

More than 1,000 New Jersey Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Brownies, and family members placed more than 42,000 American flags on graves at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 24, 2024. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 88,900 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

