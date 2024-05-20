Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    42,000 flags [Image 2 of 4]

    42,000 flags

    WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A Boy Scout salutes the flag after placing it on the headstone at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Wrightstown, New Jersey, May 24, 2024. More than 1,000 New Jersey Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, Brownies, and family members placed more than 42,000 American flags on graves at the cemetery. The Cemetery, dedicated in 1986, is New Jersey’s sole state-operated veterans’ cemetery and is managed by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. It is the final resting place for more than 88,900 veterans and family members. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 21:11
    Photo ID: 8430370
    VIRIN: 240524-Z-AL508-1091
    Resolution: 5153x3435
    Size: 5.34 MB
    Location: WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42,000 flags [Image 4 of 4], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    42,000 flags
    42,000 flags
    42,000 flags
    42,000 flags

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Memorial Day

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Honor
    Memorial Day
    Observance
    Volunteerism
    NJDMAVA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT