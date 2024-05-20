Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Delivers Keynote Address at USNA Commencement [Image 3 of 22]

    SD Delivers Keynote Address at USNA Commencement

    ANNAPOLIS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team "Blue Angels" performs a flyover during the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 24, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 18:29
    Photo ID: 8430223
    VIRIN: 240524-D-PM193-1126
    Resolution: 3092x2061
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD Delivers Keynote Address at USNA Commencement [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Academy
    USNA
    SECDEF
    SECDEF Austin

