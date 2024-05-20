Newly commissioned U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt's and U.S. Navy Ensigns toss their covers in celebration at the conclusion of the U.S. Naval Academy's Class of 2024 graduation ceremony at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, Md., May 24, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 18:29 Photo ID: 8430225 VIRIN: 240524-D-PM193-1257 Resolution: 7837x5225 Size: 3.47 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SD Delivers Keynote Address at USNA Commencement [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.