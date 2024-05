Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Gnecco, left, sergeant major, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, delivers the organizational colors to Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., right, outgoing commanding general, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune during the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony ‚Äčon MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

