    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo [Image 5 of 9]

    Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., left, outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., right, acting commander, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, salute during the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony ​on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)

    MCIEAST
    MCB Camp Lejeune
    Relinquishment of Command
    Colonel Rizzo

