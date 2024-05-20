U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adolfo Garcia Jr., left, outgoing commanding general, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, and Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., right, acting commander, MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, salute during the MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune relinquishment of command ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 24, 2024. The relinquishment of command ceremony represents the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from the outgoing commanding general to the incoming acting commander. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jorge Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 15:08
|Photo ID:
|8429810
|VIRIN:
|240524-M-MB805-1036
|Resolution:
|4269x2846
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Garcia Relinquishes Command of MCIEAST to Col. Rizzo [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Jorge Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
