1st Marine Division Band Performs at Long Beach Polytechnic HS

U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform with students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

