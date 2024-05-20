Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Marine Division Band Performs at Long Beach Polytechnic HS [Image 4 of 6]

    1st Marine Division Band Performs at Long Beach Polytechnic HS

    LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ken Akamelu, a trombone instrumentalist with the 1st Marine Division Band, right, performs with students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, Long Beach, California, during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 22, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonna Guyette)

    This work, 1st Marine Division Band Performs at Long Beach Polytechnic HS [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Yvonna Guyette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

