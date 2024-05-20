Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock [Image 3 of 3]

    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock

    MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District

    A view of the repaired Demopolis Lock as the M/V Thelma Parker travels through the lock in Demopolis, Alabama, May 16, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District and partners have been working around the clock since January 16 to get the lock reopened. The lock was damaged and closed in January when a large portion of the upper miter sill broke off, causing a breach. (U.S. Army photo by Lee Turnipseed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8429457
    VIRIN: 240516-A-A4477-1003
    Resolution: 2268x3024
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: MOBILE, AL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock
    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock
    Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MobileDelivers Mobile District USACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT