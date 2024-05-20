Mobile District reopens Demopolis Lock

The M/V Thelma Parker takes the first tow into the Demopolis Lock following the repair of the lock in Demopolis, Alabama, May 16, 2024. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District and partners have been working around the clock since January 16 to get the lock reopened. The lock was damaged and closed in January when a large portion of the upper miter sill broke off, causing a breach. (U.S. Army photo by Lee Turnipseed)

