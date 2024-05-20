First responders are staying ready for this year's Cadet Summer Training

First responders and medical personnel on Fort Knox, Ky. held a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) operation to prepare for this year’s Cadet Summer Training, May 23, 2024. Training exercises such as this are meant to maintain readiness for all medical professionals and ensure they are prepared should an emergency occur during CST. (Photo taken by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

