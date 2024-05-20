Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First responders are staying ready for this year's Cadet Summer Training

    First responders are staying ready for this year's Cadet Summer Training

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    First responders and medical personnel on Fort Knox, Ky. held a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) operation to prepare for this year’s Cadet Summer Training, May 23, 2024. Training exercises such as this are meant to maintain readiness for all medical professionals and ensure they are prepared should an emergency occur during CST. (Photo taken by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    Fort Knox
    CST
    TRADOC
    U.S. Army
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training

