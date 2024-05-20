First responders are staying ready for this year's Cadet Summer Training

FORT KNOX, Ky. – First responders and medical personnel on Fort Knox, Ky. held a simulated casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) operation to prepare for this year’s Cadet Summer Training, May 23, 2024.

Training exercises such as this are meant to maintain readiness for all medical professionals and ensure they are prepared should an emergency occur during CST.

CASEVAC is the means to transport injured personnel from battlegrounds or fighting zones to medical facilities or trauma centers so they can receive additional care. The most important factor to the chances of survival is the ability to rapidly move casualties on the battlefield to higher echelons of medical care.

“It’s important for the installation to have trust in us,” said “Sgt. Sebastin Rodriguez, a crew chief from 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas. “They need to know we come prepared to execute the mission and take care of their guys.”

The simulated training consisted of a car accident which resulted in 10 injured personnel, requiring both ambulatory care and a helicopter airlift. The helicopter was able to arrive on the scene from the airfield in less than five minutes.

“It’s important that when we get a call, we’re quickly able to get up and go,” said Sgt. Connor Scott, a medic from 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, Fort Bliss, Texas. “After arriving we take care of the patient and get them to a higher level of care.”

The safety of everyone involved during CST is a top priority, this exercise ensures medical personnel are prepared and ready for any possible emergencies that could occur. (Story by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

