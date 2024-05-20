Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell [Image 1 of 3]

    Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2024

    Photo by Jedhel Somera 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    New construction for new junior enlisted homes has begun at Erevia Park enhancing Fort Campbell's housing communities. The initial phase consists of 112 homes, expected to be ready for move-in by Fall 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jedhel Somera)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8429149
    VIRIN: 240419-O-JS100-1082
    Resolution: 2048x1151
    Size: 509.28 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell [Image 3 of 3], by Jedhel Somera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell
    Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell
    Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Major Renovations Transform Housing Communities at Fort Campbell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Campbell

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    housing
    Campbell Crossing Lendlease

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT