U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Ryan Chiem, a platoon commander with Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 prepares to board a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, May 23, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.24.2024 09:30 Photo ID: 8429073 VIRIN: 240523-M-HW569-1026 Resolution: 4627x6937 Size: 8.74 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors load up for exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.