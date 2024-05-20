MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors load up for exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 board a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, May 23, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 09:32
|Photo ID:
|8429072
|VIRIN:
|240523-M-HW569-1053
|Resolution:
|7075x4719
|Size:
|8.82 MB
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
