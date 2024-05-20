Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors load up for exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 [Image 2 of 3]

    MRF-D 24.3: Marines, Sailors load up for exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 board a Royal Australian Air Force KC-30A Multi-Role Tanker Transport at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, NT, Australia, May 23, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to Townsville Field Training Area, QLD, Australia to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton)

