USS Higgins RAS with USNS Charles Drew

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2024) Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dean Yother, (left) fires the shot line while Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Todd Santo, (middle) and Fire Controlman 3rd Class Medouze, McKenzie, (right) release the line during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) midships of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

