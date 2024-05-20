Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins RAS with USNS Charles Drew

    USS Higgins RAS with USNS Charles Drew

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) sails away after conducting a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) with the fleet dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) while operating in the Philippine Sea, May 23. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific (COMLOG WESTPAC)/Task Force 73, logistically resupplies deployed units in the Indo-Pacific along with regional Allies and partners. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    This work, USS Higgins RAS with USNS Charles Drew [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

