    USS Ronald Reagan Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Ronald Reagan Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, rappels from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a hoisting and rappelling exercise on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 23. EODMU 5 conducts routine training to improve their effectiveness and interoperability with allied partners in the Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

