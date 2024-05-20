USS Ronald Reagan Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the Philippine Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 23, 2024) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5, attached to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, rappels from an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, during a hoisting and rappelling exercise on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 23. EODMU 5 conducts routine training to improve their effectiveness and interoperability with allied partners in the Pacific region. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

