Italian, Tunisian and Libyan Special Forces Conduct a Complex Vehicle Interdiction Exercise at Flintlock 24

An Italian HH-101A Caesar helicopter intercepts a vehicle as part of vehicle interdiction training at Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

