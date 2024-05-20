Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian, Tunisian and Libyan Special Forces Conduct a Complex Vehicle Interdiction Exercise at Flintlock 24 [Image 8 of 9]

    Italian, Tunisian and Libyan Special Forces Conduct a Complex Vehicle Interdiction Exercise at Flintlock 24

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    An Italian HH-101A Caesar helicopter intercepts a vehicle as part of vehicle interdiction training at Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 21, 2024. Exercise Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command's premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua DeGuzman)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 04:03
    Location: DABOYA, GH
    Italy
    Tunisia
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Libya
    Flintlock 24

