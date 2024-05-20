3rd LCT participates in static display with Philippine Marines

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pose for a photo with a local Filipino on top of a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle while participating in a bilateral static display during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 21, 2024. This event was conducted alongside Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

