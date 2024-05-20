Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LCT participates in static display with Philippine Marines [Image 2 of 8]

    3rd LCT participates in static display with Philippine Marines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    05.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speak with Lt. Col. Atienza, Chief of Staff with 4th Marine Brigade, while participating in a bilateral static display during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

