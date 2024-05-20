U.S. Marines with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, speak with Lt. Col. Atienza, Chief of Staff with 4th Marine Brigade, while participating in a bilateral static display during the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 21, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 23:51 Photo ID: 8428499 VIRIN: 240521-M-MI096-1073 Resolution: 5535x3692 Size: 11.79 MB Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd LCT participates in static display with Philippine Marines [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.