    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann Retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann Retirement

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Mrs. Meghan Eiermann, the spouse of retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann, is awarded the Meritorious Public Service Medal by the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty in Fort Carson headquarters, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Meritorious Public Service Medal is the third-highest award a citizen can get under the Department of the Army's public service awards program.

