Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann Retirement

Mrs. Meghan Eiermann, the spouse of retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann, is awarded the Meritorious Public Service Medal by the 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty in Fort Carson headquarters, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. The Meritorious Public Service Medal is the third-highest award a citizen can get under the Department of the Army's public service awards program.
05.23.2024
05.23.2024
|8428453
|240523-A-LV856-1014
|5270x4216
|7.21 MB
FORT CARSON, CO, US
|4
|0
