Retiring Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann holds a plaque presented by the 4th Infantry Division sergeant major and brigade sergeant majors in Fort Carson headquarters, Fort Carson, Colorado, May 23, 2024. Eiermann retired after a 25-year career in the U.S. Army.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 22:22 Photo ID: 8428452 VIRIN: 240523-A-LV856-1065 Resolution: 6665x4443 Size: 9.9 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Eiermann Retirement [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.