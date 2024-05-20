Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STRAC Decon Rodeo [Image 9 of 9]

    STRAC Decon Rodeo

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Robert Whetstone 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center Decon team members U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Adjoodani, left, and Cpl. Samuel Carr, work to detect potential hazards at the Radiological Detection Station task during the Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council’s Decon Rodeo, May 16, 2024, at the STRAC complex. The annual Decon Rodeo brings together teams from Trauma Service Area “P” to compete for the title “Decon Rodeo Champion.” Decon teams from BAMC, Baptist Healthcare System, South Texas Veteran’s Healthcare System, Audi L. Murphy VAMC, and University Health participated in the rodeo. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:23
    Photo ID: 8428430
    VIRIN: 240516-D-TJ752-3757
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRAC Decon Rodeo [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo
    STRAC Decon Rodeo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BAMC Decon team trains for potential disasters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    West
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    Medical Readiness Command
    STRAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT