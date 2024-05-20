Brooke Army Medical Center Decon team members are inspected by Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council personnel at the Personal Protective Equipment/Mannequin station during the STRAC Decon Rodeo, May 16, 2024, at the STRAC complex. The annual Decon Rodeo brings together teams from Trauma Service Area “P” to compete for the title “Decon Rodeo Champion.” Decon teams from BAMC, Baptist Healthcare System, South Texas Veteran’s Healthcare System, Audi L. Murphy VAMC, and University Health participated in the rodeo. (DoD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 21:23 Photo ID: 8428420 VIRIN: 240516-D-TJ752-3458 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.05 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, STRAC Decon Rodeo [Image 9 of 9], by Robert Whetstone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.