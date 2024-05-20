Military Leaders Engage in Fireside Chat at Fleet Week New York 2024

Vice Adm. Nathan Moore, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, Mr. Anthony Verducci, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Civilian Personnel, and Brig. Gen. Omar Randall, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces South and Marine Forces Reserve, pose for a group photo with reservists, veterans, and active-duty servicemembers at Bank of America's executive headquarters during Fleet Week New York, May 23, 2024. Fleet Week New York 2024, taking place May 22-28, marks the 36th year of the city's celebration of the sea services. Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are participating, demonstrating the latest maritime capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

