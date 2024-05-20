Military Leaders Engage in Fireside Chat at Fleet Week New York 2024

Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks during a "Fireside Chat" at Bank of America's executive headquarters while Mr. Anthony Verducci, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Civilian Personnel, listens, May 23, 2024, during Fleet Week New York. Audience members observe as Perry discusses the Navy's contributions to national security and commerce. Fleet Week New York 2024, taking place May 22-28, marks the 36th year of the city's celebration of the sea services. Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are participating, demonstrating the latest maritime capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

