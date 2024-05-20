Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Leaders Engage in Fireside Chat at Fleet Week New York 2024 [Image 2 of 6]

    Military Leaders Engage in Fireside Chat at Fleet Week New York 2024

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Clay Whaley 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Doug Perry, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet, speaks during a "Fireside Chat" at Bank of America's executive headquarters while Mr. Anthony Verducci, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Civilian Personnel, listens, May 23, 2024, during Fleet Week New York. Audience members observe as Perry discusses the Navy's contributions to national security and commerce. Fleet Week New York 2024, taking place May 22-28, marks the 36th year of the city's celebration of the sea services. Approximately 2,300 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel are participating, demonstrating the latest maritime capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Clay Whaley)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Leaders Engage in Fireside Chat at Fleet Week New York 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Clay Whaley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maritime security
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Coast Guard
    U.S. Navy
    Fleet Week New York
    naval leadership

