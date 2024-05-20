Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew assigned with LSV4 Uploads 25th ID equipment [Image 12 of 12]

    Crew assigned with LSV4 Uploads 25th ID equipment

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, assists loading equipment assigned to 25th Infantry Division on to Logistical Support Vessel 4, Lt. General William B. Bunker, at Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam on 15 May, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 16:23
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, US
    logistics
    rain
    LSV
    rain and wind storms
    Pearl Harbor

