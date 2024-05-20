U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Special Troops Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, assists loading equipment assigned to 25th Infantry Division on to Logistical Support Vessel 4, Lt. General William B. Bunker, at Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam on 15 May, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 16:23
|Photo ID:
|8427737
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-PR546-1254
|Resolution:
|7379x5040
|Size:
|8.03 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew assigned with LSV4 Uploads 25th ID equipment [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT